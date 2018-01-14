2019 To Bring In Self Driving Cars

The automotive manufacturer has released a video showcasing the Cruise AV self-driving car.
The company is now petitioning to the US Government to approve/adjust 16 different current motor vehicle standards to fully realise their goal of bringing the first truly fully autonomous vehicle by next year.
The car is called the Cruise AV, and the only input from a human required is the actual destination address.
“The Cruise AV is designed to operate safely on its own, with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or other manual controls when it goes on the road in 2019,” the firm wrote.