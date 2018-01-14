2019 To Bring In Self Driving Cars

General Motors is aiming to have a fully autonomous vehicle without steering wheels or pedals by the year 2019.

The automotive manufacturer has released a video showcasing the Cruise AV self-driving car.

The company is now petitioning to the US Government to approve/adjust 16 different current motor vehicle standards to fully realise their goal of bringing the first truly fully autonomous vehicle by next year.

The car is called the Cruise AV, and the only input from a human required is the actual destination address.