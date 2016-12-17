360 Video Gives Tour Of Actual Birthplace Of Jesus

Check out the immersive 360 video experience shot at The Church Of The Nativity, giving users a 360 view of what is believed to be the birthplace of Jesus.

People around the globe now can check out the original nativity scene located in The Church Of The Nativity in Bethlehem.

The video, shot on site in the Holy Land and guided by Danny Herman, gives a draggable virtual 360 view of the scene, where viewers can see the actual spot where it is believed that Jesus was born.

‘This is one of the holiest sites in the Holy Land,’ says Herman. ‘This block is marking the very spot of his delivery,’

Director and producer Pearry Teo filmed it as part of a larger series called Bible VR, with the aim of bringing the Bible to life with 360 video and virtual reality.