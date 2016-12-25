6 Unidentified Radio Bursts Detected In Space

For many years, scientists have been detecting powerful short radio wave bursts with an origin outside our own galaxy, and even though some bursts only last milliseconds, they incredibly generate more power than our Sun outputs in an entire day.

10 such radio wave bursts were detected earlier in 2016, and now scientists have detected another 6, all appearing from the same location. The waves were detected by researchers at the McGill University at Montreal using the Green Bank telescope in West Virginia, and the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

Studying the radio bursts has proven to be extremely difficult, primarily because of the fact that each burst is so short and sudden, that detecting them at all has proven to be an effort itself.

While scientists still do not have any concrete explanations for the phenomena, one theory is that the bursts are being generated by a neutron star, that it is rotating with enough to emit the radio pulses on a regular basis. Another theory is that they are being caused by a collision of 2 neutron stars, an event that would produce a black hole, however the fact that these pulses are consistently being detected would not give such a theory as much weight.

UFO enthusiasts are more inclined to the theory that these radio bursts are being emitted by extraterrestrial beings, advanced races who may be attempting to communicate with Earth. If this is the case, the fact that such beings could generate so much power would be fairly intimidating.

If Stephen Hawking is right about one of his theories about aliens, then this could be problematic.