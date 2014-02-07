Is This An Alien Ship Docking On The ISS?

A video has been posted on YouTube showing what looks be something like an alien craft docking at the ISS.

The strange shaped object looks very much like some sort of alien spaceship – or potentially a secret human project that the world is unaware of.

The footage was captured by Streetcap1 through the ISS live feed that is provided by NASA, and Streetcap1 one has titled the video with a question – “What is this please NASA?”. Just to clarify, no response to his question yet, doubtful that there will be one coming..

It has its fair share of criticism though, with some users stating it is likely just a strange reflection on the camera, saying that it can be hazily seen on top of the video at points to.

Check out the video below and judge for yourself –