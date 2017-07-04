Ancient Aztec Tower Of Skulls Discovered In Mexico

Archaeologists have discovered a gruesome, barbaric structure that was by the Aztecs out of hundreds of human skulls.

The tower is believed to have been built out of the remains from Aztec warriors, and is sure to have struck fear into the hearts of any who stood before it.

The tower actually has it’s own infamy, being referenced by the Spanish conquistadors during their conquest of Mexico in the 16th century.

The structure was discovered near Mexico City’s Metropolitan Cathedral, and so far 676 skulls have been counted. What shocked archaeologists is that skulls of women and children were also found to be a part of the tower.