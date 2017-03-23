Ancient ‘Pyramid’ Tomb Discovered In China

A strange 2,000 year old pyramid has been unearthed in China beneath a construction site.

Discovered underneath a construction site at Zengzhou, located in the Henan Province, where builders had been getting ready to build new residential buildings.

Researchers believe that the mysterious pyramid is part of an ancient burial site, and stands 6 feet high. Next to the pyramid, a cylindrical coffin was also unearthed. The chamber itself is 30 metres long and 8 metres wide.

The new discovery has been nicknamed ‘The Pyramid Of Zengzhou’. Interesting that so many different countries in our history seemed to have similar structures.