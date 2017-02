Adriana Irene Macias Hernandez even without arms has managed to set a world record with her feet - definitely not something you see everyday.

The official record is ‘Most birthday candles lit with the feet in 1 minute’.

The contender –¬†Adriana Irene Macias Hernandez, a law graduate from Mexico.

Adriana was born without arms, and has managed to adapt to her situation the best way possible, using her feet to handle day to day tasks which most people with all 4 limbs would take for granted.

The 39 year old has put her unique set of skills on show, breaking a Guinness World Record by lighting 11 birthday candles in 60 seconds.

Awesome!