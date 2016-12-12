Beautiful Feather Star Swimming Through The Ocean In Rare Footage

Officially name a Crinoid, feather stars are usually attached to rocks and are rarely seen swimming through the ocean.
Dutch diver Els van den Eijnden was fortunate enough to film the creature off the coast of Bali.
Is it a bird? Is it a fish? Check out the footage filmed by a diver of a beautiful feather star swimming through the ocean.
