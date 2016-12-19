Beautiful Ghost Shark Caught On Camera For The First Time

A mysterious deep sea species of shark has been filmed in action for the first time ever.

Known as the pointy blue eyed chimera, it is believed that this footage is the first ever to be recorded live of the enigmatic species.

Researchers state that the species branched off from sharks over 400 million years ago and have been haunting the deep seas ever since with the unmistakeable look.

The footage was taken by remote submersible by researchers at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Centre in California.