Beautiful Ghost Shark Caught On Camera For The First Time

Known as the pointy blue eyed chimera, it is believed that this footage is the first ever to be recorded live of the enigmatic species.
Researchers state that the species branched off from sharks over 400 million years ago and have been haunting the deep seas ever since with the unmistakeable look.
The footage was taken by remote submersible by researchers at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Centre in California.
“The guys doing the video were actually geologists,” said Dave Ebert, program director for the Pacific Shark Research Centre at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories. “Normally, people probably wouldn’t have been looking around in this area, so it’s a little bit of dumb luck.”