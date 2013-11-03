Bigfoot DNA Tests Prove Existence, Researcher Claims

One of the most classic ‘monsters’ of modern Myth’s and Legends, Bigfoot sightings accompanied with blurry images always seem to be a regular in the strange news networks.

Now, according to researcher Melba S. Ketchum, 5 years of DNA research and tests of over 100 DNA samples show that the creature may very well in fact be real.

A research team at DNA diagnostics in Nacogdoches, Texas, led by Ketchum, have come to the conclusion that Bigfoot may be a human relative which somehow developed around 15,000 years ago, a result of cross breeding between Homo Sapiens and an unknown primate.

On the DNA research and evidence, Ketchum states:

“Well, it came to me, I didn’t go after it, that’s for sure,” Ketchum said of the evidence of Bigfoot’s existence in an exclusive interview with The Huffington Post. “I did not believe in these creatures. But my lab did a lot of animal testing, and we did species identification. We didn’t have any hits on anything interesting until five years ago.”

Ketchum has over 30 years of experience in genetics research and forensics, and what the study of some of the DNA samples showed evidence of an unknown primate species, which points to Bigfoot being a real creature, a result of the unknown primate and female homo sapiens.

