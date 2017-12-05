The extremely bizarre animated GIF is an audio illusion which shows a large electrical pylon jumping rope, yet even though the animation is completely silent, every time the pylon hits the ground in the animation, many people can almost swear they hear a ‘thud’.

University of Glasgow psychologist Dr Lisa DeBruine posted the animation on twitter and surveyed around 14000 people asking whether they could hear something, and over 75% of the participants to perceive some sort of sound.

The reason for this according to Dr Bruine is that the ear has an acoustic reflex, which is a defensive reaction that is designed to protect your hearing by anticipating when a very loud sound is about to occur.