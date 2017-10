Internet goers were left scratching their heads over a strange video showing a car seemingly appear out of nowhere before colliding with another.

The footage was recorded by a dash cam in Singapore, showing the moment a silver car appear seemingly from nowhere before colliding with a white car.

The video has raked in well over 1 million views and has gone viral online.

Thankfully, according to reports noone was seriously hurt in the crash.

While it may look like a ‘ghost car’, logic would tell that the car was simply obscured by vision by the white car before the impact. Ghost car definitely sounds cool though.