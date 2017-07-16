What Are The ‘Black Rings’ Being Witnessed Around The World?

The mysterious black rings have been seen in the skies globally in recent times - just what are they?

Referred to most commonly as ‘Black Ring UFO’s’ or ‘Smoke Vortexes’, these peculiar sightings have been reported around the world.

One of the most recent recorded sighting happened only days ago in England, the black ring was seen by so many witnesses that it actually made news headlines.

Kimberley Robinson, one of the witnesses, described it as “the weirdest thing I have ever seen”.

“Me and my boyfriend were driving today and noticed a black flying ring in the sky,” she said. “It looked a bit smoky but the shape was a solid ring. We hadn’t ever seen anything like this before so we have looked into it and no one knows what it is.”

Only days before this sighting, a similar sighting was reported in Missouri, USA, and other recorded reports over the last few years have come from areas such as Kazakhstan, Leamington Spa and Florida.

MoD UFO reporter Nick Pope believes that while they are a strange sight, there may be a simpler explanation.

“A so-called smoke vortex can arise when you have a blast through a circular structure like a smokestack,” said former MoD UFO investigator Nick Pope. “So these weird effects can be caused by accident – or indeed by design.” “On this latter point, they can be created as a sort of pyrotechnic effect and it would be interesting to know if there were any outdoor festivals being held in the area concerned.”

What do you think? Are these rings simply after effects of pyrotechnics, or something more out of this world such as UFO related?