Blue Fireball Brightens The Night In Sweden

Several witnesses across the country of Sweden reported seeing a blue fireball and hearing a loud bang last Monday night.

A bright blue glow lit up the skies of Sweden, and was accompanied with a loud bang, startling many residents.

The phenomenon is known as a bolide – a bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere over Earth, and is a rare occurrence.

“This is something that happens a few times a year,” said Eric Stempels of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Uppsala University. “Because it can happen during the day, when it is cloudy or far from populated areas, these events usually don’t get much attention.”

The footage above was taken from a camera owned by the Swedish Allsky Meteor Network.