Cassini destroyed as it takes its last flight into Saturn

NASA’s long lived spacecraft Cassini has finished it’s mission, going out with a bang. The craft called it a day by flying straight into the gas giant it has been studying for years, becoming the first probe to ever directly sample Saturn’s atmosphere.

“Things never will be quite the same for those of us on the Cassini team now that the spacecraft is no longer flying,” said Linda Spilker, Cassini Project Scientist. “But,we take comfort knowing that every time we look up at Saturn in the night sky, part of Cassini will be there, too.”