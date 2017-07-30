Saturn’s mysterious moon Titan has many features that sound familiar to us – an active weather system, oceans, rivers, and snow capped mountains.

Upon closer inspection however, it is evident that the moon is very alien in comparison to Earth. Rather than filled with water, its oceans are filled with an exotic form of liquid hydrocarbons, and the snow capped mountains aren’t capped with snow as we know it, rather they are coated with methane.

Before completely dismissing the chance of life on the moon however, now NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has found what appears to be carbon chain anions – the building blocks of complex molecules, a key indicator that Titan may actually be capable of hosting primitive forms of life.

The discovery suggests that other worlds similar to Titan which, at first glance, may be void of life, may actually be able to host forms of life also.