Cassini Survives Its’ Dive Through Saturns Rings

NASA's Cassini space probe has sent back some incredible imagery to Earth as it successfully completed its' daring descent through Saturns rings.

The descent was quite risky for the space craft, as it threaded through a 1500 mile wide gap between the planet Saturn and its innermost ring, as part of Cassini’s mission finale.

On April 26th, NASA’s Deep Space Network Goldstone Complex received a transmission from the craft indicating it had survived.

“I am delighted to report that Cassini shot through the gap just as we planned and has come out the other side in excellent shape,” said Cassini Project Manager Earl Maize.

What’s even more amazing is Cassini also managed to snap some incredible photographs of the planet, giving researchers a glimpse of Saturn’s atmosphere in more detail than ever previously seen.