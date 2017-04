A man filming a herd of elephants was in for a surprise as he inadvertently captured on film a crocodile leaping out of the water and attacking a baby elephant.

The biomedical scientist was filming the herd at a lake in Liwonde National Park, Malawi, when the terrifying encounter took place.

The herd is visibly startled at first, moving away from the crocodile, however shortly afterward one of the adult elephants comes to the baby’s aid and fends off the croc, likely saving the little guy from becoming dinner.