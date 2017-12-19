Check out insane footage of US Nuclear Tests

Release by the Lawrence Livermore National Library in California, the incredible videos showcase the sheer (scary) power that a nuclear bomb possesses.

“We’ve received a lot of demand for these videos and the public has a right to see this footage,” said nuclear weapon physicist Gregg Spriggs. “Not only are we preserving history, but we’re getting much more consistent answers with our calculations.”

“It’s been 25 years since the last nuclear test, and computer simulations have become our virtual test ground. But those simulations are only as good as the data they’re based on,” said Spriggs.

“Accurate data is what enables us to ensure the stockpile remains safe, secure and effective without having to return to testing.”