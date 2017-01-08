Chilean Navy Releases Unseen UFO Footage

A recently declassified video capturing by an official Chilean military helicopter shows a UFO encounter while on patrol.

The incredible video was captured in broad daylight back in November 2014, and runs for approximately 10 minutes.

It shows a strange unknown object moving in the sky, and at different times in the video ejecting an unknown substance which was only visible on the infrared camera.

The crew’s initial reaction was to contact local airfields and military to confirm if they too had picked up the strange anomaly on their radars. They also attempted to communicate with the object on multiple frequencies, however received no response.

While the crew did attempt to gain as much data as possible from the object, it soon disappeared without a trace into the clouds.

CEFAA, which is the official Chilean UFO investigation sector, investigated the video for quite some time however were ultimately unable to confirm what the object was.