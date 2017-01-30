The ‘information report’ was recorded on April 11, 1968, and detailed multiple UFO sightings over the countries.

In Nepal on February 19th 1968, an unknown object was seen at approximately 9pm over the Taplejung district. 5 weeks later a second sighting was recorded in Western Nepal over the Kaski region, described as a ‘blazing object’.

“A blazing object, flashing intermittently accompanied by big thunder sound disintegrated over Kaski region,” the report read. “A huge metallic disc-shaped object with a six-foot base and four feet in height was found in a crater at Baltichaur (sic), five miles NE of Pokhara. Portions of a similar object were found at Talakot and Turepasal.”

Other interesting accounts of UFO sightings mentioned in the released document includes a multiple UFO sighting over Ladakh, India. On March 5 1968, a ‘white light’ was seen in the sky, and 2 loud blast sounds were heard.

On March 25th 1968, another sighting was reported, described as ‘rocket like’, leaving a white/yellow trail in it’s wake.

The cover of the report included an image of Donald E. Keyhoe, who headed the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomenon in 1957 to 1969, and also of Dr. Edward Condon, director of civilian investigation of UFO’s.

“He is convinced UFOs are intelligently controlled from Outer Space,” the caption for Keyhoe’s photograph read. “He will find out …” caption for Dr Condon read.

Expect more strange reports to be brought to the public with the release of the millions of files.