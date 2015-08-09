‘Crab like alien’ in Mars Rover photo

There have been so many images popping up of strange objects on Mars , and here is one of the latest – admittedly though, this one is alot harder to explain.

The image shows what looks like a crab or crustacean like creature (some theorists have likened it to the famous facehugger alien from the ‘Alien’ movie series) climbing on rock around what looks to be a cave opening.

Taken by the Mars rover Curiousity, it adds to the list of anomalies, which range from pyramids, strange face shaped rocks and beyond.

Seth Shostak, director of the centre for SETI Research believes it is most likely just a case of pareidolia, where normal objects are likened to objects and images of familiar meaning.

‘Those that send [images] to me are generally quite excited, as they claim that these frequently resemble something you wouldn’t expect to find on the rusty, dusty surface of the red planet,’ said Shostak. ‘It’s usually some sort of animal, but occasionally even weirder objects such as automobile parts. Maybe they think there are cars on Mars.’ He added: ‘Recognising a crab in a landscape filled with wind-weathered rocks is no more surprising – nor more significant – than seeing a winking face in a semi-colon followed by a parenthesis. ;)’

Another cool anomaly to have recently made headlines is this one below where it seems to show a ‘woman’ on the surface of Mars.

The image was uploaded to youtube and since then has garnered more than 300,000 views. Scott Waring from UFO Sightings Daily comments on the image, suggesting he is unsure whether it is a live woman, or a statue on Mars. Either way, what a find that would be.

Truth or mere Pareidolia?