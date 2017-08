Residents of the Brazilian town of Teixeira de Freitas were left feeling a little uneasy after witnessing an insane looking cloud in their skies.

Appearing last Thursday night over the town, the scary looking cloud formation wowed and frightened many residents as many managed to grab their phones to snap some photos and video of the phenomenon.

Looks like the next alien invasion sci fi epic.¬†One witness described it as “the entrance to a meteorite” , another calling it “the work of God”.