2 Whitetail deer in Tennessee have been captured on film engaging in a curious looking 'slap fight'. Awesome.

The bizarre footage has gone viral online, captured in Hardeman County, Tennessee in June.

Wildlife officials explain that these kind of strange looking altercations are fairly common this time of year, with the whitetail deer’s antlers still growing and too sensitive to be used in battle.

While not obvious to the naked eye, the hooves of the deer are actually quite sharp, and a precise strike could easily inflict significant damage.