Diamond Shaped UFO Caught Passing Over Argentina Soccer Game

(Image Credit: YouTube/musicuervo/Scott C. @ UFO Sightings Daily)

A diamond shaped UFO has been caught by accident flying over a soccer game in Argentina by one of the sports fans.

YouTube user musicuervo was filming the game between San Lorenzo and Botafogo when a diamond shaped object passes overhead. There seems to be 2 points in the video showing the UFO, at 1:20 and at 6:00.

Some users say it may only be a piece of paper flying through the sky from the crowd – have a look at the video and see what you think. In the blown up image you can see a diamond shape (edit credit goes to UFO Sightings Daily) and the flight pattern doesn’t seem entirely ‘natural’ in my opinion.