Dinosaur Tail Discovered Preserved In Amber

Straight out of a Jurassic Park movie, a 99 million year old dinosaur tail preserved in amber contains bone, feathers, and soft tissue.

The incredible discovery which is sure to be one of the most important paleontological finds ever, is a world first and now scientists have a once in a lifetime opportunity to study a piece of dinosaur which has travelled millions of years through time intact.

It is believed the tail belonged to a flightless dinosaur that lived approximately 99 million years ago in the mid-Cretaceous period.

The specimen was found in north eastern Myanmar, in an amber mine. It is believed the tail belongs to a juvenile coelurosaur, which is a type of therapod.

“This is the first time we’ve found dinosaur material preserved in amber,” said study co-author Ryan McKellar of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Canada. “We can be sure of the source because the vertebrae are not fused into a rod or pygostyle as in modern birds and their closest relatives.”

8 vertebrae are perfectly preserved in the amber, with many small delicate feathers, coloured brown on top and white underneath.