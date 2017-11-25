Flat Earth Believer To Launch Himself Into Space Via Home Made Rocket

Hughes, a self described daredevil, has in the past attempted numerous other stunts, on occasion seriously injuring himself.
His latest project is following a successful rocket launch in 2014 (video above), and he now aims to reach up to 1800 feet in a home made steam powered rocket which cost about $20,000 to construct.
“I don’t believe in science,” he said. “I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula.”
“It’s scary as hell, but none of us are getting out of this world alive,” he said.