Flat Earth Believer To Launch Himself Into Space Via Home Made Rocket

Home made rocket scientist Mike Hughes is aiming to reach 1,800 feet in very own steam powered rocket.

Hughes, a self described daredevil, has in the past attempted numerous other stunts, on occasion seriously injuring himself.

His latest project is following a successful rocket launch in 2014 (video above), and he now aims to reach up to 1800 feet in a home made steam powered rocket which cost about $20,000 to construct.

“I don’t believe in science,” he said. “I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula.”

“It’s scary as hell, but none of us are getting out of this world alive,” he said.

 

