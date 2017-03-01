Footage Shows Deep Sea Jellyfish Shaped Like Flying Saucer

Marine biologists have filmed a beautiful deep sea jellyfish that is shaped like a flying saucer.

Deep down in the South Pacific, a team aboard the NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer Vessel managed to capture the footage of the incredible looking specimen.

The video was recorded during an expedition to document wildlife in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa, a protected region.

The jellyfish species is called rhopalonematid trachymedusa, and is known for its UFO/Saucer shape and translucent organs.

Researchers still are not sure why it has two sets of tentacles pointing in opposite directions.