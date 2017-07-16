Ghost Hunters Claim To Catch ‘Egyptian Priest’ Ghost On Video

Sean Reynolds and Rebecca Palmer are a ghost hunting couple who were filming at the Leeds City Museum which houses the tomb of ancient Egyptian Priest Nesyamun, when they claim their film shows a ‘hooded shadowy figure’ walking across the room.

When the alleged spirit enters the room, the technical equipment can be heard beeping feverishly in the room.

The YouTube video has racked up thousands of views, with the description stating:

Sean from Liverpool, Merseyside, said: “All the equipment was going crazy and that only happens if something sets off the alarms. “It was Jane our camera lady who saw the shadow. We didn’t at first so we just had to trust that it would be there. When it came to editing the video we were praying it wasn’t just something she had seen with her own eyes. It was great to see we had actually got it and it’s so clear. “The top of the shadow was in the shape of a pointed hood and it walked straight into the tomb on the right. It’s the tomb of a priest called Nesyamun. I definitely think it could be his spirit. “From what I know, the museum is meant to be quite active with reports of Nesyamun being seen. “So our first visit to a museum that’s meant to be haunted by a mummified priest and we managed to film a shadowy figure darting off into his tomb. It was brilliant. “As much as I believe in the paranormal I like to be sceptical so the first thing I do when we capture something is try to debunk it. “For one of us to create that shadow there would have had to be light behind us but there wasn’t. And there wasn’t anyone walking behind us. “And you can tell when there is actually something there, you can definitely sense it.”

Personally, the footage could be easily hoaxed, or simply be a plain old mundane shadow of one of the people in the room. What are your thoughts?