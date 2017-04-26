Ghost Hunting Crew Films ‘Ghost’ in Haunted House

Filmed in Rotherham, England, the footage seems to show a ghostly figure walking away from the camera on the staircase.

‘Most Haunted’ is a Television show that has been airing for 15 years, with over 200 episodes to it’s credit. It follows the paranormal investigation crew and their neverending effort to finding conclusive proof of the paranormal/supernatural.

They constantly visit haunted locations, houses, old castles and the like.

After 15 years, the television shows producers believe they have finally captured conclusive evidence of a ghost, by capturing one on camera.

The footage was captured as they filmed inside Wentworth Woodhouse, an old building which dates all the way back to 1630.

2 crew members can be seeing in a creepy corridor. They spot something moving on the staircase in the distance and pursue it – later when reviewing the footage, there is a shadowy figure walking on the staircase.

“To date this has to be the most ground-breaking footage we have ever recorded,” said Fielding. “But rather than giving us the answer we were looking for, it just gave us more questions.”

What are your thoughts? Real ghost caught on film, or just another fake?