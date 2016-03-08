It is fascinating and scary to think that scientists widely believe we know more about the surface of Mars than the secrets still undiscovered at the bottom of the oceans. Over recent years however, with advances in technology, mankind has been making huge leaps and bounds in deep sea research.

Michael Vecchione from the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. has been an avid contributor to such research, and with the aid of a special underwater vehicle, has discovered a unique new species at depths of 4290m, near Necker Island, Hawaii. The ‘ghost octopus’ has a beautiful white/purple skin, and can be seen moving about on the ocean floor.

“The main thing about exploration is that you don’t know what you are going to uncover,” said Vecchione. “The more time we spend at deeper depths, or in the deep water column, the more likely we are to come across something unexpected.”

Check out the video of our new ghost octopus friend below: