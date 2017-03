Video footage of a scarily massive chicken has been doing the rounds on the internet, shocking viewers.

The footage has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, leaving many people gasping at the size of the animal.

Nothing strange going on here though – the chicken is actually from the breed known as a brahma chicken. They are naturally a very large bird, with females growing up to 14 pounds and males up to a whopping 18 pounds. Their eggs can weigh up to 60g, and are highly sought after in the winter.