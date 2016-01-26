Giant Humanoid Shaped Figure Snapped Floating In Clouds

Nick O’Donoghue was cruising on an EasyJet flight from Austria to Ireland, when while looking out the window spotted something quite peculiar in the clouds that didn’t seem to make sense.

To his amazement, he had spotted a large figure that seemed to be walking amongst the clouds. The gigantic figure has a similar shape to the ‘Iron Giant’ from the named movie, and looks very out of place in the many photographs taken by Nick.

“I was flying back from a work ski trip in Austria, I was on the window seat with two work colleges beside me,” he said. “They were talking like crazy and I was gazing out the window, as you do. I could see this figure in the distance in front of us and then as we flew closer this shape appeared.” “It was in view for about two minutes as it was a good bit away in the distance. To me it looked like the Michelin man but to be honest I have no idea what it was.”

Many people have provided many different theories, some of the more logical and explainable referring to weather balloons going up through the clouds, to other more extraordinary claims suggesting it could be an unknown humanoid species, be it alien or terrestrial.

Either way, definitely cool images. Simple logical explanation or something otherworldly?