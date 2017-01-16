Giant Ice Towers Discovered On Pluto

Penitentes - ice towers - have been discovered on Pluto, the first time they have ever been observed anywhere other than Earth.

The phenomenon has been identified in photographs taken back in 2015 by New Horizons when it flew past the dwarf planet, located in the Tartarus Dorsa region and measuring up to 500m high.

The strange, otherworldly looking ice structures are actually found on Earth, primarily in the higher altitude areas of the Atacama Desert in Chile, but are dwarfed by the size of the towers on Pluto.