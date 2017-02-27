‘Goblin’ Scares Children In Argentina

Strange (and unclear) footage has appeared online of kids playing soccer that lose their minds over what they say was a Goblin crawling toward them.

The incident occurred in Santiago del Estero where a young group of kids are kicking around a soccer ball.

One of the boys was filming the game when a dark figure could be seen in the grass not far from where the boys were playing.

After zooming into the creature, everything turns to chaos as all the kids cut and run, screaming hysterically.

Admittedly, the footage isn’t very clear, but according to a parent of one of the young boys, the incident was not with a normal animal, rather something ‘paranormal’, and has frightened her child so bad he will not go back to the park.

What do you think?