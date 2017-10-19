Google’s AI That Is Capable Of Self Learning

The global online search giant has developed an artificial intelligence which is capable of learning without any human intervention.

The latest to come out of Google’s AI group known as DeepMind, the AI has been able to learn how to play the ancient Chinese game ‘GO’ all by itself. Further to this, it even went ahead and developed its own strategies for the game – within 3 days.

When made an opponent against it’s predecessor AlphaGo, which made headlines when it beat the South Korean Grandmaster Lee Sedol in 2015, the new AlphaGo Zero managed to win 100 points to 0. Crazy

Previously, AlphaGo learnt by analysing human matches. AlphaGo Zero however, mastered the game by simulating millions of matches against itself, and using this method to develop its own strategies.