Are These Images Of The ‘Black Knight’ Satellite?

A YouTube UFO hunter has posted a video showing screen grabs from the ISS video which they claim is photographic evidence of the Black Knight Satellite.

YouTube user/UFO hunter Streetcap1 has posted a video of images that are allegedly of the much talked about black knight satellite. The images are said to have been taken by from the ISS feed.

The Black Knight Satellite is believed to be approximately 13,000 years old and of extraterrestrial origin. Many conspiracy theorists argue that the satellite either proves the existence of extraterrestrial beings having visited Earth, or that ancient human civilisations were far more technologically advanced than history books would make us believe.

Many skeptics however are quick to dismiss the claims, saying that the images of the object could indicate nothing more than a thermal blanket floating in orbit, lost during an EVA mission.

What do you think of the footage? Does this prove the existence of the Black Knight Satellite? Are we simply jumping to conclusions? The third option, is the video simply a hoax? Check out the video and decide for yourself.