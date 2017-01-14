Incredible Light Pillars In Appear In Canada

The beautiful vertical, straight lines of light look otherworldly, and YouTuber Timmy Joe Elzinga was fortunate enough to capture it on camera in the early hours of the morning on January 6th. the temperature at the time was a frosty -18 degrees celsius.

“It looked almost supernatural – like some kind of intergalactic wars, with beams shooting down from the sky,” said Elzinga. “I was able to capture these images both because the lights were so bright and pronounced and because I’m a bit of an amateur photographer.”

The rare phenomenon is caused when flat ice crystals from high up in Earth’s atmosphere plummet down to the ground, reflecting light from sources on or near the ground. The end result is the natural spectacular light show known as light pillars.