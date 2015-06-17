Is This A Crashed UFO In The Antarctic?

Valentin Degterev, a UFO researcher from Central Russia made the discovery browsing through satellite photographs of the Antarctic on Google Earth.

The image shows what seems to be a large dark saucer shaped object stuck in the ice, and soon after Degterev posted the images on social media, the images went viral.

The image is located at the coordinates 80°34’08.4″S 30°05’19.3″W, and appears to be over 200ft wide.

“I found the unique object using the online service of Google Earth in Antarctica,” he said. “In amongst the endless ice desert, it is the most genuine UFO in its most classic shape.” “I do not presume to know exactly what it is,” said Degterev. “It is definitely not a polar station, nor a plane (as there aren’t any airplanes or helicopters this big in the world).”

Critics have stated however that it could be nothing more than a mere optical illusion, and simply a crevasse in the ice.

Real or fake?