The billion dollar spacecraft arrived to orbit to massive gas giant back in July 2016, and is now set to hopefully unravel some of the secrets of Jupiter’s big red spot – a massive 10,000 mile wide violent storm that has been raging on for over 350 years.

The Juno probe has instruments that are capable penetrating through Jupiter’s thick atmosphere and measure the roots of the ongoing storm. It is set to fly by at at 9:55pm EDT (01:55 GMT).