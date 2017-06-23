Kurt Russell, Mystery Pilot Witness In Phoenix Lights Incident

Kurt Russell has come forward in an interview saying that he was actually the unidentified pilot witness who reported the famous Phoenix Lights incident in 1997.

Easily one of the most well known UFO cases to come out of the United States, the Phoenix Lights incident was a mass UFO sighting that occurred in Arizona on March 13, 1997.

Approximately 20,000 people reported seeing the 6 lights in a V shape in the night sky, with some reporting the lights being stationary, and others reported the lights slowly moving through the skies.

The most notable recorded witness sighting was that of a pilot and his son who were approaching for landing at the time of the incident, and called in the event.

Now in an incredible twist, Kurt Russell, boss actor and bada$$ who plays Jack Burton in Big Trouble In Little China (Best. Movie. Ever.) and appeared in other notable movies like Stargate, has come forward and admitted that he was the pilot who called it in.

In an interview promoting his latest movie Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Russell speak about him flying his son to go see his girlfriend at the time, when they both witnessed the event.