Leaked Top Secret FBI Report Claims Aliens Exist

Investigators from the Hakui Centre For UFO Research in Tokyo, Japan claim they discovered the document which they believe proves the existence of alien life.

The memo contains information which talks about 3 flying saucers that are each piloted by 3 alien beings wearing finely woven metallic fabric suits.

Strangely enough, the FBI is apparently concerned about the leaked document, fearing that members of the public could gain access to thousands of documents.

This is what the memo reads:

“An investigator for the Air Force states that three so-called flying saucers had been recovered in New Mexico.

“They were described as being circular in shape with raised centres, approximately 50 feet in diameter.

“Each one was occupied by three bodies of human shape but only 3 feet tall, dressed in metallic cloth of a very fine texture.

“According to Mr (name blanked out), the saucers were found in New Mexico due to the fact that the Government has a very high-powered radar set-up in that area and it is believed the radar interferes with the controlling mechanism of the saucers.”

Personally, I highly doubt there is any authenticity to this document, as stuff like this is just far too easy to fake. But, hey, you never know right? What do you think?