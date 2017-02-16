Man Hammers 38 Nails – With His Head

John 'The Hammer Head' Ferraro has just bagged himself a spot in the Guinness World Records. A record for something not so conventional.

Ferraro, who when not busy hammering nails is an American strongman and wrestler, has a head of granite, proven in 2011 when he broke 45 concrete blocks on his head with a bowling ball. #normal.

The video shows his latest venture, where ‘The Hammer Head’ nicely hammers 38 nails into a piece of wood with his head.

The science behind his incredible – albeit peculiar – feats of strength is that his skulls bone thickness is more than double that of an average man’s skull. This x-men like gift was first discovered when he was a boy, after he fell head first through a door in pursuit of his brother.

Freaking awesome.