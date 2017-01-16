Man Tracks Bigfoot For 7 Miles After Sighting

Tracker Christopher Bauer followed large unknown footprints for over 7 miles after a reported sighting of a 'large, hairy creature'.

A family friend of experienced tracker Christopher Bauer located near Ellendale, Dickey County in North Dakota reported to him that they had seen a large, hairy creature outside of their kitchen window at Christmas time.

“She described him as a huge, hairy, ugly monster and I guess that kind of describes it, if a Sasquatch is looking through the window at you, that’s how I’d describe him, too,” he said.

Tracking the large footprints through the snow, Bauer measured the prints to be 18 by 8 inches, and proceeded to follow them for 7 miles however was not successful in tracking down the mysterious beast.