Was Marilyn Monroe Killed Over UFO Knowledge?

A new documentary featuring Steven Greer is suggesting that Marilyn Monroe was murdered due to her knowledge of UFO's and her intent to reveal all.

The documentary is titled “Unacknowledged” and is directed by Michael Mazzola, and covers numerous well known conspiracy theories.

It covers Marilyn Monroe, who publicly is known to have died of a drug overdose, however it goes on to say that Monroe was actually murdered as part of a cover up because of the fact that she knew too much about UFO’s and extraterrestrials, thanks to her affairs with the Kennedys. According to the documentary, she had threatened to go public with her knowledge and reveal all.