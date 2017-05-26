Was Marilyn Monroe Killed Over UFO Knowledge?

The documentary is titled “Unacknowledged” and is directed by Michael Mazzola, and covers numerous well known conspiracy theories.
It covers Marilyn Monroe, who publicly is known to have died of a drug overdose, however it goes on to say that Monroe was actually murdered as part of a cover up because of the fact that she knew too much about UFO’s and extraterrestrials, thanks to her affairs with the Kennedys. According to the documentary, she had threatened to go public with her knowledge and reveal all.
“The best evidence for extraterrestrial contact, dating back decades, is presented with direct top-secret witness testimony, documents and UFO footage, 80 per cent of which has never been revealed anywhere else,” the plot summary of the documentary reads.
“The behind-the-scenes research and high-level meetings convened by Dr Steven Greer will expose the degree of illegal, covert operations at the core of UFO secrecy.”