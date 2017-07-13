Massive Iceberg Splits From Antarctica

The iceberg split from the region known as the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and is approximately 200 metres in thickness.
To put it into perspective, the monster sized iceberg is actually about the size of Delaware.
“The iceberg is one of the largest recorded and its future progress is difficult to predict,” said Adrian Luckman of MIDAS, a UK-based Antarctic research project.
“It may remain in one piece but is more likely to break into fragments. Some of the ice may remain in the area for decades, while parts of the iceberg may drift north into warmer waters.”