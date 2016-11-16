Massive Prehistoric Sea Monster Discovered In Antarctica

Palaeontologists have discovered the remains of a massive mosasaur fossilised in Antarctica.

During the Cretaceous period, the sea monsters we read about in legend would very much have been part of everyday reality in Earth’s prehistoric seas.

Palaeontologists have now discovered the remains of a gargantuan dinosaur belonging to the mosasaur family in the Antarctica.

Researchers have analysed the remains and were able to confirm that the beasts skull measured a ridiculous 33ft in length, earning it the title of biggest ever found in the region.

Researchers have fondly named their new prehistoric pet Kaikaifilu hervei, which is derived from the Chilean Mapuche culture’s sea monster legend.