Massive Prehistoric Sea Monster Discovered In Antarctica

During the Cretaceous period, the sea monsters we read about in legend would very much have been part of everyday reality in¬†Earth’s prehistoric seas.

Palaeontologists have now discovered the remains of a gargantuan dinosaur belonging to the mosasaur family in the Antarctica.

Researchers have analysed the remains and were able to confirm that the beasts skull measured a ridiculous 33ft in length, earning it the title of biggest ever found in the region.

Researchers have fondly named their new prehistoric pet¬†Kaikaifilu hervei, which is derived from the Chilean Mapuche culture’s sea monster legend.