A time lapse camera setup was lucky enough to capture the moment a meteor entered our atmosphere, turning night into day with an intense light.

The Aurora Services Tours livestream video managed to capture the event, which was recorded over Northern Finland. The live streaming service is used to provide internet users a chance to view the Aurora Borealis over the remote region.

The fireball created was so bright that you would be forgiven for thinking it was the middle of the day.

The loud bangs made by the meteor were so loud they were heard several hundred kilometres away.