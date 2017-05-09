At the end of April, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft survived its ‘death plunge’ between Saturn and its innermost ring, a step in what is Cassini’s ‘Grand Finale’.

Now after a second successful dive through the gap, Cassini has sent back incredible images showing Saturn’s rings in unprecedented detail.

Scientists are very hopeful that the images will only get better in the coming months.

“The images from the first pass were great, but we were conservative with the camera settings,” said Andrew Ingersoll, one of the members of Cassini’s imaging team. “We plan to make updates to our observations for a similar opportunity on June 29 that we think will result in even better views.”

Cassini is scheduled to go face down into the planet in a blaze of glory in September.