A Russian fishermans tweets of some peculiar (and scary) deep sea catches have recently gone viral.

This guys twitter feed has to be seen to be believed.

The Russian fisherman’s tweets have recently gone viral, showing off many strange deep sea catches that have come through his fishing trips.

Some of these creatures are strange, weird, and downright scary. On the other hand, it is completely amazing to see such insane biological adversity in our world. Feast your eyes on the below, and no responsibility will be taken for any sleepless nights.